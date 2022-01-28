Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.33. 38,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,983,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.