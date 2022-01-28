Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

