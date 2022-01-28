Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

