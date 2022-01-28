Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Upwork stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 319,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

