Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Shares of WOLF opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.