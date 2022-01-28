American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of PROG worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PROG by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PROG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

