American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 34,595 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

