Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 210.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 61.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

