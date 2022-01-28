Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $60.61. Approximately 6,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,125,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.