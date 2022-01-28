Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 511.0% in January

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 511.0% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

