Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 497.0% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBNH. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

