Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

