Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $159.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

