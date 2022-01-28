Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $762,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.67. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

