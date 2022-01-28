Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.82 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

