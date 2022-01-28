Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,543.37.

NYSE SHOP opened at $815.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,309.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,426.54. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Shopify by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

