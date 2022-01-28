DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of DLO opened at $25.15 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

