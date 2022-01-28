American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

