JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $46.92. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 44,305 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

