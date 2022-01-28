Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.16. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.