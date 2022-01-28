Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $9.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 254.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 146,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

