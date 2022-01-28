Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,194.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,389.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.