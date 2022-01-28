Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUM. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON:HUM opened at GBX 11.57 ($0.16) on Thursday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 11.57 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.14. The firm has a market cap of £45.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.