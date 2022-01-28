Bokf Na Makes New $221,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $642.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.41. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

