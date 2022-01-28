Bokf Na Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

