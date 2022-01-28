Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

