Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.98 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

