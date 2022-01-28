Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

