Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 529,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 4,445,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,117,000 after buying an additional 508,393 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

