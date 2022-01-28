Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVEI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.