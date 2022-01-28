LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €843.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €805.00 ($914.77) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €782.45 ($889.15).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at €694.00 ($788.64) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €710.80 and a 200-day moving average of €677.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.