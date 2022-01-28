Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

KMR stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 443.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.57. The company has a market capitalization of £417.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

