Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on the stock.
KMR stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 443.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.57. The company has a market capitalization of £417.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.
About Kenmare Resources
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.