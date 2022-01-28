Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($105.11) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.05 ($94.38).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at €77.04 ($87.55) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($131.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of €101.65 and a 200 day moving average of €91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.74.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.