Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.88) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 314.15 ($4.24) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £577.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.37.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

