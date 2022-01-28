US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,551 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.77.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

