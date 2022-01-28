US Bancorp DE Purchases 710 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $10,073,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,022.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 342,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

