Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.91 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

