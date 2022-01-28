Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

