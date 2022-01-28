Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.02. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

