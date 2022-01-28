Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

