Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $1.65 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

