First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $41.55 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

