Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,025 ($13.83).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 622.60 ($8.40) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 863.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.83.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.