Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.