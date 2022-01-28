Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,446 ($33.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 76.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,703.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,840.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41).

In other news, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.83) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,425.04). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,594.17). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

