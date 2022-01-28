Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

