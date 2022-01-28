Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $708.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

