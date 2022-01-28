Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.57.
NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $708.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $111.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
