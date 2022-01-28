$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,257.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.