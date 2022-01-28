iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 24,222 shares.The stock last traded at $64.76 and had previously closed at $65.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,663,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,580,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.