California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 453 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

